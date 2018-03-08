Today’s Noisemakers: Wande Coal, Dipo Awojide and DJ Jimmy Jatt on #IWD2018

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Wande Coal

International Women’s Day is annually held on March 8 to celebrate women’s achievements throughout history and across nations. It is also known as the United Nations (UN) Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace.

The singer has a word for women.

Happy international women's day to all the SUPERWOMEN out there!! ❤️ #superwomannnnnnn — Wande Coal (@wandecoal) March 8, 2018

Also on the occassion:

Happy women’s day to all the women who struggle to be, work hard and sometimes more but still earn less. To the girls who want more from life than being someone else’s object.

To mothers who have brought up great men and women. We celebrate you. #IWD2018 — Asa (@Asa_official) March 8, 2018

Yeah honey! We celebrate them all!!

2. Lola Shoneyin

This is horrible!! Where are Nigerian conservationists? https://t.co/PYOgb9ehvE — Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn (@lolashoneyin) March 8, 2018

In reaction to:

Meet the man that killed an elephant in Idanre camp area yesterday. Am sure the #Elephant was coming for his own share of Nigeria money since #Snake and #Monkey succeeded and blow. This is what #Yoruba people called "Taye's head is different from Kehinde's own. 🙅🙅 pic.twitter.com/g0rH18QtmB — Segun Oyedepo (@_SegunOyedepo) March 7, 2018

And the guy is feeling he has conquered the jungle.

3. Dipo Awojide

Two 18-year-old men were arrested after a video of racist slurs being shouted in university accommodation emerged.

Rufaro Chisango tweeted the video of the abuse which included “we hate blacks” while locked in her room at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) halls of residence on Wednesday.

yoo I’m fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting “we hate the blacks” outside my bedroom door. Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable😤 pic.twitter.com/XUiYqNIWQT — Ruu (@rufarochisango_) March 7, 2018

NTU has since suspended the “suspected perpetrators” pending inquiries.

We are shocked and appalled to see the video of racist chanting posted yesterday evening. This kind of vile behaviour will not be tolerated at NTU. Those suspected perpetrators have been suspended immediately pending a full investigation. — Nottingham Trent Uni (@TrentUni) March 8, 2018

We have contacted the student who made the complaint and are providing support to her and others affected. And we are liaising with the police about this incident. We value being a diverse global community, with staff and students from across the world. — Nottingham Trent Uni (@TrentUni) March 8, 2018

We are also working with our accommodation partner to understand why the University was only alerted to this on Wednesday evening after this was reported to them in the very early hours of Tuesday. — Nottingham Trent Uni (@TrentUni) March 8, 2018

It’s clear that there have been delays in dealing with this incident, and that is completely unacceptable. We will work with our accommodation partner to review our processes to ensure this never happens again. — Nottingham Trent Uni (@TrentUni) March 8, 2018

But Dipo Awojide thinks otherwise.

You should be expelled (not suspended) for congregating outside the door of a black student (only black student on the floor of an accommodation) and singing “we hate the blacks in Nottingham, go back to picking cotton.” Even if you have 2 weeks to graduate, should be expelled. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) March 8, 2018

Expulsion really is the way to teach others to respect students of other ‘colours’.

Sometimes, you will want to stay put and ask: “Why should anyone be racist?”

4. Ayekooto

According to the UK, there must be ‘so many’ Nigerian prisoners in the country and they are already tired of keeping them. Most likely what informs building a bed-wing in Kirikiri prison.

UK has proposed to build a prison in Nigeria to enable the transfer of Nigerian prisoners in Britain.The proposed 112-bed wing is to be built to United Nations specifications in the Kirikiri prison, Lagos. The prison, according to the UK official is estimated to cost £700,000. — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) March 8, 2018

It is not even funny.

They did not think of schools or other infrastructure, a 112 bed wing?

5. DJ Jimmy Jatt

#happyinternationalwomensday A post shared by Uncle Jimmy (@djjimmyjatt) on Mar 8, 2018 at 5:34am PST

Thank you uncle but you failed to include colleagues, friends, neighbours…

6. Jeff Emmerson

Keep going. The challenges you're facing are teachers of a different type, offering lessons for you to grow from. Fear and anxiety are normal as we work to figure out how to cope and thrive in this journey, one day at a time. Never be afraid to ask for help if needed. I did/do. — Jeff Emmerson (@IAmJeffEmmerson) March 8, 2018

7. Pius Adesanmi

People are already reacting to Senator Shehu Sani’s ‘revelation’ that Nigerian Senators earn N13.5 million monthly running costs. He said some other things too – especially the corruption that comes with constituency projects.

Uncle Adesanmi throws shade at the commonsense Senator.

I think Shehu Sani is bad business for Ben Murray-Bruce. How is the commonsense Senator to go about his daily populist rants henceforth when the people now know the monthly running cost of the rants? — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) March 8, 2018

Some replies:

Serious bad market.. 13m monthly is hard to justify Kai.. For sure the waterside Fulani will enter ghost mode Kia Kia . — Mobella (@damevie2) March 8, 2018

8. Diji

~ I have a dream, that one day, Nigerian government will Chanel more attention to Nigerian film Industry & make it better, probably give it good structure. It’s amazing how Hollywood get so much support but no, not in Nigeria. Everything is Fuel! Very annoying! — director D. (@dijiaderoGBA) March 8, 2018

Dreams do come true.

It also takes filmmakers who have been doing a good job to keep it up and other up and coming to do better.

And we the audience to help end piracy.