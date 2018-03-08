Today’s Noisemakers: Wande Coal, Dipo Awojide and DJ Jimmy Jatt on #IWD2018

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Wande Coal

International Women’s Day is annually held on March 8 to celebrate women’s achievements throughout history and across nations. It is also known as the United Nations (UN) Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace.

The singer has a word for women.

Also on the occassion:

Yeah honey! We celebrate them all!!

2. Lola Shoneyin

In reaction to:

And the guy is feeling he has conquered the jungle.

3. Dipo Awojide

Two 18-year-old men were arrested after a video of racist slurs being shouted in university accommodation emerged.

Rufaro Chisango tweeted the video of the abuse which included “we hate blacks” while locked in her room at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) halls of residence on Wednesday.

NTU has since suspended the “suspected perpetrators” pending inquiries.

But Dipo Awojide thinks otherwise.

Expulsion really is the way to teach others to respect students of other ‘colours’.

Sometimes, you will want to stay put and ask: “Why should anyone be racist?”

4. Ayekooto

According to the UK, there must be ‘so many’ Nigerian prisoners in the country and they are already tired of keeping them. Most likely what informs building a bed-wing in Kirikiri prison.

It is not even funny.

They did not think of schools or other infrastructure, a 112 bed wing?

5. DJ Jimmy Jatt

#happyinternationalwomensday

A post shared by Uncle Jimmy (@djjimmyjatt) on

Thank you uncle but you failed to include colleagues, friends, neighbours…

6. Jeff Emmerson

7. Pius Adesanmi

People are already reacting to Senator Shehu Sani’s ‘revelation’ that Nigerian Senators earn N13.5 million monthly running costs. He said some other things too – especially the corruption that comes with constituency projects.

Uncle Adesanmi throws shade at the commonsense Senator.

Some replies:

8. Diji

Dreams do come true.

It also takes filmmakers who have been doing a good job to keep it up and other up and coming to do better.

And we the audience to help end piracy.

