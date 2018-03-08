The Late 5: 4 policemen, 6 soldiers killed in Rann attack, UK proposes to build prison in Nigeria, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Police in Borno on Thursday confirmed that four policemen and six soldiers were killed in the Boko Haram attack in Rann community of Kala Balge Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, disclosed this while fielding questions at a monthly police meeting in Maiduguri.

“In the recent attack in Kala Balge Local Government Area, four mobile policemen and some six soldiers were killed.

The Supreme Court has fined a lawyer, Tolu Babaleye N2m for delaying the suit filed by former Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin challenging his suspension, with a frivolous appeal.

Justice Ejembi Eko, who delivered the lead judgment of the court, ordered Babaleye to pay each of the four respondents to the appeal, including Jibrin, the sum of N500,000.

The United Kingdom has proposed to build a prison in Nigeria to enable the transfer of Nigerian prisoners in Britain.

The proposed 112-bed wing is to be built to United Nations specifications in the Kirikiri prison, Lagos.

The prison, according to a statement submitted to Parliament by Boris Johnson, UK secretary of state for foreign affairs, is estimated to cost £700,000.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki indefinitely.

Danladi Umar, CCT chairman, called the attention of the parties to a letter from the defendant dated January 19, 2018, seeking a stay in the criminal proceedings as a result of two appeals pending before the supreme court.

Saraki is being tried on three of the 18 counts of false assets declaration filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, has imported military equipment.

Speaking on the floor of the senate on Thursday, Melaye said the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) seized the equipment because the necessary documents were not presented.

And now, stories from around the world…

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has denied murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his homemade submarine, saying she died in an accident.

At his trial in Copenhagen, Mr Madsen said the 30-year-old died of carbon monoxide poisoning when the vessel filled with toxic exhaust fumes.

But he has admitted dismembering Ms Wall’s body and disposing of it at sea.

When asked why he did so, he told the court: “I don’t see how that mattered at that time, as she was dead.”

The European Commission has written to the UK government saying the UK owes €2.7bn (£2.4bn) in customs duties on shoes and textiles imported from China.

The UK is accused of doing too little to prevent fraud after it was warned about the problem by the EU’s watchdog Olaf in 2017.

It begins a legal process which could end at the European Court of Justice.

An Iranian woman who publicly removed her veil to protest against a mandatory hijab law has been sentenced to two years in prison, prosecutors say.

The woman, who has not been officially named, was found guilty of “encouraging moral corruption”, Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari-Dolatabadi said.

He added that 21 months of the woman’s sentence had been suspended and that she was in need of medical treatment.

Top South Korean negotiators left for the United States Thursday to brief their American counterparts on the outcome of their historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this week.

South Korean National Security Office Head Chung Eui-yong revealed few details of the trip as he boarded a plane at Seoul’s Incheon Airport for a brief two-day visit to Washington.

Pro-Syrian regime forces have begun massing east of the Euphrates River near where US troops are present while advising local allies, according to three US military officials. They are assembling near where similar pro-regime forces allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad initiated an unprovoked attack on US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, the officials said.

One US military official said that the coalition had used the pre-established de-confliction hotline to raise the increased pro-regime presence with the Russian military.