Tomike’s New Show, “Match Made by Tomike” Premieres Today, August 24

Nigerian media personality, actress and influencer Tomike Adeoye has premiered her new show titled “Match Made by Tomike” on YouTube today, August 24.

The actress took to Instagram to announce that the show’s first episode will premiere on YouTube on her birthday, August 24.

“Match Made by Tomike” will focus on exploring the complexities of love by pairing people she believes will match each other’s aura if in a relationship.

Tomike’s search for a deeper connection between her community and single Nigerians has led her to the creation of a new romance show on YouTube.