Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price by ₦25 as Market Shifts

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price by ₦25 as market shifts

Petrol prices at Dangote Petroleum Refinery have dropped by ₦25 per litre, with the ex-depot rate reduced from ₦799 to ₦774. The new price takes immediate effect, according to a notice sent to marketers.

The company also confirmed that its PMS lifting bonus ended on February 10, with due credits to be reflected for qualifying volumes. Analysts say the move signals a shift away from volume-based incentives towards more stable pricing.

The adjustment comes amid changing market conditions after the deregulation of Nigeria’s downstream sector in 2025, which led to fluctuating petrol prices nationwide.

Lagos State announces a four-week traffic disruption ahead on the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway

Motorists using the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway should prepare for delays as the state government announced a partial closure for road repairs. The works will run from February 11 to March 11, 2026.

Transport Commissioner Oluwaseun Osiyemi said the Federal Ministry of Works will rehabilitate the stretch between U-Turn Bus Stop and Sango Tollgate, affecting both directions. The project will be handled in two phases to ease congestion.

During the first phase, traffic heading towards Abeokuta will be diverted to one side of the road, about 20 metres from the work area, before normal access is restored after completion.

Atiku criticises Senate over mixed election result system

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the Senate for failing to fully adopt real-time electronic transmission of election results to INEC’s portal. Although lawmakers approved electronic transmission, they also allowed manual collation as a backup in case technology fails.

Speaking in Minna after meeting former head of state Ibrahim Babangida, Atiku said combining manual and electronic methods could create confusion and weaken trust in elections. He argued that a single real-time system would be clearer and more credible.

Atiku urged opposition parties to unite and challenge the decision. He added that his current focus is on strengthening the ADC, not pursuing another presidential bid.

CBN opens forex market to Bureau De Change operators

Nigeria’s central bank has allowed licensed bureau de change operators to buy foreign exchange directly from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market through authorised dealer banks. The directive was announced in a circular signed by Musa Narkoji of the trade and exchange department.

Under the new arrangement, BDCs can purchase forex at the prevailing market rate from any authorised dealer of their choice. The move is expected to boost liquidity in the retail segment and meet genuine demand.

The CBN said banks must conduct proper due diligence on BDC clients. Each operator is limited to $150,000 per week.

Tinubu promises Renewed Hope reforms will reach every community

Nigeria’s president has pledged that his administration’s economic reforms will deliver clear benefits to citizens across the country. Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the National Economic Council Conference in Abuja, he urged governors and key officials to recommit to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said government decisions must lead to real improvements in jobs, roads, schools, healthcare, and business growth. The administration, he added, will continue to support states and strengthen reforms to ensure that progress is widely felt.

Tinubu praised Vice President Kashim Shettima and other stakeholders for their collaboration, stressing that unity and fiscal discipline are vital to a stronger, more inclusive economy.