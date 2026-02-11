theme-sticky-logo-alt
February 11, 2026

Here’s All You Need to Know Ahead of the Lagos Gallery Weekend Happening this March 2026

by YNaija
Lagos Gallery Weekend is back again for 2026, and it is slated for March 4th – March 8th, and it will be the biggest art month Lagos has seen since Art November.

It features not only art exhibitions but also art workshops, and the 2026 Lagos Gallery Weekend is sponsored by Alliance Française, Weststar, Chisco, Bolt, Art Report Africa, Culture Custodian, and Zomay.

The Lagos Gallery Weekend also includes tours that take you through the city, enabling you to discover Lagos through art and the exhibitions carefully curated by the galleries. While the exact exhibitions for the gallery weekend and the artists hosting have been shared, the galleries hosting the exhibitions have not yet been disclosed; there are a total of 20 art galleries.

The event also includes live performances and guided tours around the city. 

Adegbola Gallery FF Projects Nuru Gallery
Alexis Galleries John Randle Center O’DA Art
Alliance Francaise Sachs Gallery 
Art PantheonKokopelli Gallery Soto Gallery 
Bloom Art Nahous Windsor Gallery
CCANike Art Gallery Yemisi Shyllon Museum 
CreathNomadic Art Gallery 
Culture, Lifestyle
YNaija
