Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price to ₦825/Litre

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price to ₦825/litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its ex-depot petrol price to ₦825 per litre, a ₦10 drop from the previous ₦835.

Sources confirmed the price cut on Monday, noting it is part of Dangote’s strategy to stay competitive with Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Recently, on May 8, Dangote and NNPC pledged to foster cooperation, enhance energy security, and promote healthy competition in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

UK releases white paper detailing immigration changes

The United Kingdom has released its immigration white paper, outlining changes across multiple sectors. A white paper is an official government document presenting the final version of policy proposals.

Emphasising the need to manage migration pressures, UK officials stated they are ready to take further measures if necessary to ease the strain on housing and public services.

One key visa route highlighted is for social care work, which allows qualified doctors, nurses, and adult social care professionals to migrate to the UK for jobs with approved employers, including the NHS and registered care providers.

FG to launch pilot power sector reform with two DisCos

Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, says the federal government will launch a pilot reform programme targeting two underperforming electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to improve Nigeria’s power sector.

Speaking after a meeting with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Adelabu said the scheme will begin between May and August 2025, focusing on one DisCo in the north and another in the south.

The plan aims to create a replicable turnaround model through internal restructuring, external technical support, and stronger federal oversight. Adelabu stressed that poor-performing DisCos can no longer be ignored.

JAMB to review 2025 UTME results amid complaints

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a review of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results after receiving several “unusual complaints” from candidates.

The Board had earlier released the results on Friday, revealing that over 75% of candidates (about 1.5 million) scored below 200 out of 400. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the performance aligns with trends from the past 12 years.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the high failure rate as proof that the government’s anti-malpractice efforts within JAMB are working.

Naira appreciates to ₦1,600.44/$ at official market

The naira appreciated on Monday, trading at ₦1,600.44 per dollar in the official market. Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed a ₦5.71 or 0.35% gain compared to ₦1,606.15 recorded on May 9, 2025.

After falling earlier last week, the naira rebounded, gaining ₦3.48 on Friday. On May 8, it traded at ₦1,609.64 to the dollar.