Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NNPC Raises Petrol Price to ₦933 in Lagos, ₦960 in Abuja

NNPC raises petrol price to ₦933 in Lagos, ₦960 in Abuja

Motorists will now pay more for petrol as Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased pump prices at its retail outlets to ₦933 per litre in Lagos and ₦960 per litre in Abuja.

The adjustment represents a rise of ₦103 from the previous ₦830 in Lagos and ₦85 from ₦875 in Abuja. The new prices were observed at NNPC stations in areas such as Apple Junction and Ago Palace Way in Lagos, as well as along Airport Road in Lugbe, Abuja.

The increase follows a recent price change by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which raised its ex-gantry price to ₦874 per litre. Industry players, including Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, warn that ongoing Middle East tensions may further affect fuel prices and inflation.

FG bans cash tax collection and targets informal businesses with 1% tax

Nigeria’s Federal Government has unveiled new tax rules aimed at informal businesses, introducing a presumptive tax system while banning cash tax collection and roadside enforcement across the country.

Speaking in Abuja, Olusegun Adesokan said the reform seeks to end coercive practices often linked to local tax collections. He noted that authorities are no longer allowed to collect taxes in cash or mount roadblocks for revenue enforcement.

Under the policy, nano and small businesses earning ₦12 million or less yearly will be exempt. Other informal operators will pay a 1% tax on turnover through digital platforms. Wale Edun said the move marks the start of implementing wider tax reforms.

FEC approves the demolition and reconstruction of Carter Bridge

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council has approved plans to demolish and rebuild the Carter Bridge in Lagos as part of efforts to improve key transport infrastructure.

Speaking after the council meeting in Abuja, David Umahi said the bridge can no longer be rehabilitated and must be replaced with a new structure. He added that ₦5.6 billion has been approved for engineering consultants to design and determine the project’s cost.

Umahi said the council also approved six major infrastructure projects across the country and plans to commission at least four completed projects in each zone by May 15 under the Bola Tinubu administration.

‘Today’s Nollywood lacks discipline’, Francis Odega says

Veteran actor Francis Odega has criticised the current state of Nollywood, saying the quality of films today does not match the standards of earlier years. Speaking on the Where Is The Lie podcast hosted by Theo Ezenwa, the actor said the industry has lost the creative discipline that once shaped its productions.

Odega, widely known for his viral phrase “Gerrarahere”, noted that he has spent three decades in the movie industry and considers himself among the pioneers who helped build it.

Many online fans agreed with his view, recalling the era of actors like Olu Jacobs and Sam Loco Efe as one known for stronger storytelling, suspense, and diverse film genres.

Samklef claims ownership of six tracks from Wizkid’s ‘Superstar’

Music producer Samklef has said he owns six songs from Wizkid’s debut album Superstar. In a post on X, he alleged the 2011 project was recorded in his studio without payment for the recording sessions.

He added that no formal agreement was signed at the time and said he plans to begin fresh talks with Banky W, co-founder of Empire Mates Entertainment, which released the album.

Samklef claimed unpaid studio work gives him rights to part of the masters, though it is unclear if the claim has legal backing. Wizkid and Banky W have not publicly responded.