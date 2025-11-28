Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NNPC Reduces Petrol Prices to ₦900 and ₦940 in Lagos and Abuja

Wizkid Takes Us Behind The Scene For His Historic Performance In Upcoming HBO Documentary

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NNPC reduces petrol prices to ₦900 and ₦940 in Lagos and Abuja

Fuel prices have dropped at Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) stations in Lagos and Abuja, offering motorists slight relief. Checks on Thursday showed petrol now sells for ₦900 per litre in Lagos and ₦940 in Abuja.

This reflects reductions of ₦10 and ₦5 from the earlier prices of ₦910 and ₦945. Some NNPC outlets, including those at Apple Junction in Lagos and Lugbe Airport Road in Abuja, have already adjusted their pump prices.

The price cut follows Dangote Refinery’s recent decision to lower its ex-gantry petrol price to ₦828 per litre about three weeks ago.

NYSC warns corps members over negative posts on social media

The National Youth Service Corps has urged Corps members to use social media responsibly and avoid sharing content that could harm the Scheme or the country. NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, gave the warning while addressing the 2025 Batch C Corps members at the Delta State Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku.

In a statement posted on the NYSC X handle, the DG said negative posts would attract sanctions and reminded Corps members to follow camp rules, avoid unauthorised travel, and fully participate in all activities. He also encouraged respect for host communities.

The Delta State Coordinator, John Kwaghe, reported that 2,101 Corps members had been deployed and that camp activities were running smoothly, with high discipline and participation.

Jonathan safe after Guinea-Bissau military takeover

The federal government has confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan is safe and has left Guinea-Bissau following the country’s military takeover. In a statement on Thursday, the foreign affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Jonathan departed on a special flight with his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas.

Military officers in Guinea-Bissau seized power on Wednesday, suspending the electoral process and announcing they would remain in control until further notice. Jonathan had been in the country as one of 36 observers representing the AU, ECOWAS, and WAEF for the presidential election.

Nigeria has pledged to work with regional partners to help restore stability and constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau.

Private sector opposes FG on the new customs and excise amendment

Members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria have urged the Federal Government to drop the proposed amendment to the Customs, Excise and Tariff Bill, arguing that it could disrupt President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal reform plans and further complicate the tax system.

During a public hearing on Thursday, the OPSN asked the National Assembly to maintain current excise rates on non-alcoholic drinks. The group said the amendment was out of line with the government’s fiscal direction and was filled with legal and administrative flaws.

They added that while the non-alcoholic drinks industry contributes to government revenue and health goals, policies should be balanced and properly aligned to protect jobs, investment, and industrial growth.

Donald Trump orders reassessment of green cards after D.C. guard shooting

Following the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., the United States has announced plans to review Green Cards held by immigrants from designated countries of concern.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said on Thursday that President Trump ordered a full reassessment of all lawful permanent residents from these countries, calling it a necessary step for national security. He stressed that protecting Americans remains the government’s top priority.

The directive came shortly after the arrest of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national accused of carrying out the shooting. Countries on the review list include Afghanistan, Iran, Haiti, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and others.