Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Piggyvest Report Reveals that Three Out of Five Nigerians Earn Below ₦100,000

Alma Asinobi Attempts to Break Guinness World Record (GWR) for the Fastest Time to Visit All Seven Continents

Piggyvest report reveals that three out of five Nigerians earn below ₦100,000

FCCPC raises alarm as unsafe goods flood markets across the country

UN declares slave trade one of history’s greatest crimes

Kunle Remi speaks out on fuel crisis and calls silence ‘stupid’

Ice Prince shares life-changing decision to quit smoking and alcohol

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Piggyvest report reveals that three out of five Nigerians earn below ₦100,000

About three in five Nigerians earn below ₦100,000 monthly or have no income, according to the Piggyvest Savings Report 2025 by Piggyvest. The findings highlight growing pressure on households as living costs continue to rise.

The report shows that only 6 percent feel financially secure, despite signs of economic stability. It notes that rising inflation has reduced purchasing power, with many earning more but affording less, as explained by Odun Eweniyi.

It also found that most Nigerians rely on one income source, while many do not save at all. Younger people and women are more affected, and spending is largely focused on food, transport, housing, and family support.

FCCPC raises alarm as unsafe goods flood markets across the country

Nigeria’s consumer protection agency, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, has warned that unsafe and substandard products are becoming more common, weakening trust and hurting the economy.

At an event marking World Consumer Rights Day 2026 in Abuja, the commission’s head, Tunji Bello, said poor product safety is already affecting consumer confidence and market stability.

Represented by Bola Adeyinka, he noted that many goods fail to meet basic standards, including wrong labelling and safety risks. He blamed weak controls, poor compliance, and, in some cases, deliberate disregard for regulations.

UN declares slave trade one of history’s greatest crimes

A historic resolution by the United Nations General Assembly has officially recognised slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade as among the gravest injustices against humanity. The move was led by Ghana.

President John Mahama said the decision is important, as the effects of slavery, including racial inequality, still exist today. Historians estimate that millions of Africans were forcibly taken across the Atlantic over several centuries.

The resolution also calls on countries to apologise and consider reparations. It passed with strong backing from the African Union and Caribbean nations, although some countries voted against or abstained.

Kunle Remi speaks out on fuel crisis and calls silence ‘stupid’

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi has criticised the country’s worsening economy, pointing to rising fuel prices and their impact on daily life. In an Instagram video, he said that staying silent on national issues is no longer acceptable.

He shared his own experience, explaining that he runs a generator constantly despite living on Lagos Island. He added that workers and small businesses are struggling with high fuel and transport costs, leaving many financially strained.

Remi also questioned why an oil-rich nation remains vulnerable to global shocks, raising concerns about its reliance on a limited number of refineries. His comments follow similar criticism from actor Okunu over petrol price hikes.

Ice Prince shares life-changing decision to quit smoking and alcohol

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince, born Panshak Zamani, has revealed how giving up smoking and other habits has improved his life. In a post on X, he described becoming a non-smoker as his best decision.

The artiste said he has also stayed away from alcohol, soda, and energy drinks for nearly a year. He expressed gratitude to God and said he hopes to maintain this healthier lifestyle.

Last year, Ice Prince spoke about his struggle with cannabis, admitting he wished he never learned how to roll it, as it led to his smoking habit.