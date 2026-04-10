Top 5 Stories Of The Day | TUC Urges FG To Subsidise Petrol As It Could Hit ₦2,000/Litre

Netflix Rolls Out Calendar for Nollywood Projects Coming Out This 2024

TUC urges FG to subsidise petrol as it could hit ₦2,000/litre

ADC suspends congresses as INEC rejects factional leadership

Pope Leo XIV begins his first major tour of Africa

EFCC debunks fake news about Sabinus being wanted

Lady Gaga and Doechii release ‘Runway’ soundtrack for ‘Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

TUC urges FG to subsidise petrol as it could hit ₦2,000/litre

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has urged the Federal Government (FG) to use excess crude oil revenue to support local refineries and ease rising fuel costs. The union’s president, Festus Osifo, warned petrol prices could reach ₦2,000 per litre if nothing is done.

He said global oil tensions and the falling naira are pushing prices up, worsening hardship for workers and reducing their purchasing power.

Osifo proposed that at least 60% of extra oil earnings be used to supply cheaper crude to refineries, including Dangote Refinery, to stabilise prices.

ADC suspends congresses as INEC rejects factional leadership

Several state chapters of the African Democratic Congress have halted planned congresses and party activities following a directive from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which refused to recognise factional leadership within the party.

The crisis stems from a prolonged power struggle involving rival blocs, including those aligned with David Mark and Nafiu Bala. INEC’s decision, based on a Court of Appeal ruling, bars it from recognising any meetings or processes organised by the factions until a pending case is resolved.

The directive has disrupted the party’s election timetable, forcing multiple state chapters, including Anambra, to suspend activities while urging members to remain calm and respect legal processes.

Pope Leo XIV begins his first major tour of Africa

Pope Leo XIV has embarked on an 11-day visit to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, marking his first major international tour since becoming pope last year.

The US-born leader is expected to address key global issues, including interfaith dialogue, inequality, human rights, and peace, particularly amid ongoing tensions linked to the Middle East crisis.

During the trip, the pontiff will deliver multiple speeches, celebrate masses, and visit several locations, with his engagements closely watched given the current global uncertainty.

EFCC debunks fake news about Sabinus being wanted

Clout chaser, Stop this now! pic.twitter.com/yBvtCoU1K3 — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) April 9, 2026

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied claims that Chukwuemeka Ejekwu is wanted, describing a viral poster as false. The agency said the fraud claim was fabricated and warned those behind it to stop spreading misleading content for attention.

Sabinus also reacted, laughing off the allegation and noting that the EFCC had confirmed he had no case to answer.

“Una wan use EFCC enter me, but EFCC say Sabinus is a good boy,” he wrote.

Lady Gaga and Doechii release ‘Runway’ soundtrack for ‘Devil Wears Prada’ sequel

Lady Gaga and Doechii have joined forces on a new song titled Runway for the soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The track was teased in the film’s trailer, which features returning cast members Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The full version is now available, drawing inspiration from the fashion world at the heart of the story. It was co-written by both artistes alongside top collaborators, and the song was released ahead of the film’s cinema debut on May 1.