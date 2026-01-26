Toyin Abraham’s “Oversabi Aunty” Hits ₦1 billion at the Box Office

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Telecoms Expect NCC’s Approval as it Suggests a 100% Tariff Hike

Police Send Warning Ahead of #EndSARS Memorial; Naira Falls to ₦1,155 against the Dollar | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Toyin Abraham has officially crossed the ₦1 billion mark for her latest film, “Oversabi Aunty,” released on December 19, 2025.

This news marks an exciting accomplishment, making her the second female actress and filmmaker overall to set this record, alongside Funke Akindele.

With this new record, “Oversabi Aunty” is now the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, behind Funke Akindele’s “Behind the Scenes” (2025), “Everybody Loves Jenifa” (2024), and “A Tribe Called Judah” (2023).

“Oversabi Aunty” is the directorial debut for Toyin Abraham, and it follows the life of a self-righteous aunty who brings chaos everywhere she goes through her obsession with fixing everyone’s affairs.

Her meddlesome nature eventually brings chaos to a family wedding. Some of the cast members are Tana Adelana, Efe Irele, Ngozi Ezeonu, Toyin Abraham, Mike Ezuruonye, Queen Nwokoye, and Jemima Osunde. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.