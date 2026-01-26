theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Toyin Abraham’s “Oversabi Aunty” Hits ₦1 billion at the Box Office
January 26, 2026

Toyin Abraham’s “Oversabi Aunty” Hits ₦1 billion at the Box Office

by YNaija
Toyin Abraham has officially crossed the ₦1 billion mark for her latest film, “Oversabi Aunty,” released on December 19, 2025. This news marks an exciting accomplishment, making her the second female actress and filmmaker overall to set this record, alongside Funke Akindele. With this new record, “Oversabi Aunty” is now the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film... Read More
Naira and dollar
Police Send Warning Ahead of #EndSARS Memorial; Naira Falls to ₦1,155 against the Dollar | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Telecoms Receive Approval to Raise Hike to 50% for the First Time in 12 years
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Telecoms Expect NCC’s Approval as it Suggests a 100% Tariff Hike

Toyin Abraham has officially crossed the ₦1 billion mark for her latest film, “Oversabi Aunty,” released on December 19, 2025.

This news marks an exciting accomplishment, making her the second female actress and filmmaker overall to set this record, alongside Funke Akindele.

With this new record, “Oversabi Aunty” is now the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, behind Funke Akindele’s “Behind the Scenes” (2025), “Everybody Loves Jenifa” (2024), and “A Tribe Called Judah” (2023).

“Oversabi Aunty” is the directorial debut for Toyin Abraham, and it follows the life of a self-righteous aunty who brings chaos everywhere she goes through her obsession with fixing everyone’s affairs. 

Her meddlesome nature eventually brings chaos to a family wedding. Some of the cast members are Tana Adelana, Efe Irele, Ngozi Ezeonu, Toyin Abraham, Mike Ezuruonye, Queen Nwokoye, and Jemima Osunde. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

More
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Did Lagos Underwhelm iShowSpeed, or Was the Chaos the Point?
Previous Post
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Abuja is at a Standstill as FCT Workers’ Strike Enters Week Two
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Abuja on a Standstill as FCT Workers’ Strike Enters Week Two
Next Post
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

YNaija New Establishment 2025
YNaija New Establishment 2025
Chude’s book tour goes to London and Manchester
Chude’s Book Tour Goes to London and M...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Abuja on a Standstill as FCT Workers’ Strike Enters Week Two
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Abuja is at a...
Toyin Abraham’s “Oversabi Aunty” Hits ₦1 billion at the Box Office
Toyin Abraham’s “Oversabi Aunty” H...
Did Lagos Underwhelm iShowSpeed, or Was ...
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed ...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1