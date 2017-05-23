Tribute: Celebrating the late Mr Gamaliel Onosode

by Temilolu Okeowo

Late October 2008, my god-mother, Chief Mrs.Opral Mason Benson was meant to be the mother of the day at a gala night organised by the Association of Professional Women Bankers in Nigeria led by Mrs.Kusamotu to commemorate their week. However, my god-mother who had an impromptu meeting in the U.S. asked me to represent her. Mr.Onosode was the Father of the day. I was so excited because years before, at home I found a picture he had taken with my late dad, Sir Victor Taiwo Okeowo and President Shehu Shagari. I kept this picture because I had fallen in love with what the newspapers always wrote about this old man-Mr. Integrity.

I took the picture to the gala night and even before I showed him, in his speech, he had mentioned his delight and surprise at a very young mother of the day representing Opral. Also seated at the high table with us was the then deputy governor of Lagos-Princess Sarah Sosan and late Mrs.Funmi Olayinka who later became Ekiti State deputy governor. When I showed him the picture, he couldn’t quite remember my late father but remembered that event. Anyway, we struck a close-knit relationship which shaped my life and is also shaping the lives of girls all over Nigeria.

To start with, God sent him at a time my father’s demise was weighing on me so badly and with all that satanic bombardment and temptation, any lady would have compromised her integrity for the life of luxury she had been used to. However, what helped was Pa Gams unusual interest in me and the attention he gave me as well as some other youths around him. He not only attended the concerts I annually host for my late dad at MUSON Centre, he honoured my birthday invitations. I remember he had to leave a Nigerian Universities Commission meeting in Abuja half-way just to catch a flight and arrive on time for my 30th birthday. He was also there at La Scala restaurant MUSON on my 32nd even when he wasn’t feeling so well that evening. I have lost count of all my invitations he honoured.

I was shocked to find a picture we took together on the day we met in one of his books. He had the nicest things to say about me and made me feel on top of the world. I COULDN’T IMAGINE DOING ANYTHING HE WOULD FROWN AT. I COULDN’T IMAGINE NOT BEING A PERSON OF INTEGRITY! He was just all I needed to keep being morally upright as my late dad had instilled in me. Now, this further strengthened my resolve to be on the path of righteousness even when it was soooo hard. This also laid a solid foundation for Girls Club of Nigeria where he happened to be a trustee and of course The Girls Apostolic Ministry of All Nations.

May I inform you that this wonderful man is a foundation member of all what God is doing through me on the pages of newspapers to steer thousands of girls to a virtuous life and the path of righteousness. From messages I receive daily; so many lost lives created to be human institutions are being transformed. Pa Gams must be in his mansion in heaven and must be wearing many stars on his crown. Daniel 12:3

My question is, in whose life are you investing? Which youth needs your attention to become an environmental transformer and a positive influence to humanity? Are you withholding your values, wisdom, time, talents, innate skills etc. or sharing it with those who can replicate you? What can the younger ones around say about you now that you are alive? What can God say about your contribution to His kingdom?

Pa Gamaliel Oforitsenere Onosode would have been 84 years old today. I thank God for bringing him my way! May his soul continue to rest in peace! Amen!

Love always,

Founder/HeadGirl

Girls Club of Nigeria

The Girls Apostolic Ministry of All Nations

