Manchester Arena attacker identified as Salman Abedi

by Azeez Adeniyi

The police has said the attacker who bombed the Manchester Arena during a concert by Arian Grande on Monday night was by 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins said no further details can be given presently.

“The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” he added.

Local sources said Abedi is the child of Libyan refugees who moved to the UK to flee Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

Neville Edwards, who witnessed the raid on Elsmore Road, told The Independent officers “en masse” and surrounded the house.

“They used controlled explosives to gain entry to the property and there’s reports that shortly after that a man was taken from the house and whisked off by the police at speed – it’s really frightening,” he said.

“They weren’t known to anyone which round here is really unusual. We virtually live in each other’s pockets round here – it’s that kind of area. Everybody knows everybody.”

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing.