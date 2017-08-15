Trump expresses mixed feelings about New York return

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump who departed Washington late yesterday to arrive in New York has expressed satisfaction at entering the commercial city owing to his cherished mission of taking meetings on military purchases and trade.

The President made this known through his twitter handle which said, “Leaving for New York City and meetings on military purchases and trade”.

Leaving for New York City and meetings on military purchases and trade. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

However, despite the President’s joy at visiting New York for official duties, and relishing an opportunity to be home again, he seems to have acclimatized with the White House environment and thus misses the capital greatly.

His feelings were expressed through his Twitter handle where he wrote this morning of his love for both his home and the White House. He said: “Feels good to be home after seven months, but the White House is very special, there is no place like it… and the U.S. is really my home!…”

Feels good to be home after seven months, but the White House is very special, there is no place like it… and the U.S. is really my home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

President Trump who hails from New York City has been away from the White House on a 17 days working vacation in his golf course in new Jersey and yesterday visited Washington and later the New York.