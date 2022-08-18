U20 Women’s World Cup: The Falconets defeat Canada and advance to the quarterfinals to play the Netherlands

The Falconets defeated Canada 3-1 at the Estadio Alajuela Morera Soto early on Thursday to complete their group stage campaign successfully.

The women’s team of coach Chris Danjuma had previously defeated France and the Korea Republic by a score of 1-0 with the help of late goals, but the matchup with Canada was a totally different story.

Interestingly, although coming from a defensive blunder by the Falconets, the opening goal was scored by the Canadian girls.

However, Esther Onyenezide scored twice from the penalty spot, and Chioma Olise added another goal in the second half to help the Falconets cruise to their largest victory yet in the ongoing tournament in Costa Rica.

Before the Canada match, head coach Chris Danjuma declared that his team would strive for victory despite having already secured a spot in the round of eight.

He believed it was crucial for the Falconets to maintain their winning attitude after battling to triumph over France and the Korean Republic.

The Falconets carried it out just as planned.

“It was great for us to come back from that setback, and also conceding for first time in the tournament. We showed character and spirit, and that would be huge for us going forward in the competition,” the Falconets coach said after the match.

The Falconets will play The Netherlands in the quarterfinals at Alajuela on Monday.

