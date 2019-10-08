UBA, Africa’s Global Bank is now available on Apple Business Chat

The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) today announced it is launching Apple Business Chat to provide its customers with a new way to communicate directly with UBA using the Messages app on iPhone and iPad. This is new and big for our customers and consistent with our Customer First (C1st) philosophy.

“As a brand focused on providing excellent customer experience, we are always looking for new ways to serve our customers easily and on time; we are therefore thrilled to deploy Apple Business Chat, which gives us a powerful and engaging connection with our customers,” said Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA. “Our customers are now enabled to experience the excellent services by UBA’s LEO. Apple Business Chat makes communicating with us as easy as messaging a friend, so we expect it will quickly become our customers’ preferred customer service channel with LEO.”

UBA customers can now use Apple Business Chat to open accounts, buy airtime, check account balance, make fund transfers and pay bills. With Business Chat, customers can also reach a live person and are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business.

To start Apple Business Chat, customers can click the ‘Need Help? Contact LEO using Messages on Apple device’ button on our UBA’s website. A conversation with UBA LEO’s agents will open instantly in the Messages app, and users can take their time responding when it’s convenient.

Apple Business Chat is available in beta for users and businesses around the world, and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. For more information, visit: www.ubagroup.com/apple-business-chat

This feat was achieved through the support of MessengerPeople, who helped with the implementation of Apple Business Chat.