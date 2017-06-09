UK elections: Housing Minister Garvin Barwell who wrote a book about winning elections, loses to Labour

Conservative Housing Minister, Gavin Barwell has lost his seat at Croydon Central to Labour.

Barwell received 24,221 votes while Labour candidate Sarah Jones got 29,873, giving her a 6,652 majority.

He had previously written a book titled ‘How to Win a Marginal Seat’.

Since Theresa May became Prime Minister, Barwell has served as Housing Minister in the Department for Communities and Local Government.

The Croydon Central MP became the third minister to lose their seat after Ben Gummer, the Cabinet Office Minister, and Jane Ellison, who serves in the Department for Health lost to Labour.

Conservatives have been predicted to get 318 seats to Labour’s 267, leaving both parties short of an overall majority.

Ms May will be given the first opportunity to try to form a government through coalition.