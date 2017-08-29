Unilever reiterates importance of good oral hygiene at Annual General Meeting of Nigerian Dental Association

In its continued support to promote good oral hygiene and ensure a cavity free Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria Plc. charged the populace to adopt good oral care practices like brushing twice daily (morning and night) at the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Dental Association held from 22nd -24th August 2017 in Asaba, Delta State.

In a paper presentation written by Dr. MO. Ashiwaju, Consultant Pediatric Dentist titled ‘Oral Health and Fertility’ and presented by Dr. Olakunle Temiye, he noted that a relationship exists between oral health and fertility that can result in health issues such as dental caries, gingivitis/periodontitis, delay in getting pregnant, low/zero sperm count, miscarriages, intrauterine growth restriction (low birth weight) and premature delivery. He reiterated the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene such as brushing teeth regularly (twice a day) with a fluoride containing toothpaste and visiting the dentist at least twice a year, as the remedy to poor oral health.

In her remarks, the Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Ogechukwu Anozie, said that Unilever is committed to doing business in a sustainable way and improving the lives of the Nigerian people and that is why they have partnered with the Nigerian Dental Association and other stakeholders to create awareness on the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene.

She noted that 90 percent of the world’s population suffers from oral diseases, and through the Pepsodent Brush Day and Night School Programme, Unilever has so far educated directly over 2 million Nigerian children and charged them to imbibe the culture of brushing twice daily using a fluoride toothpaste such as Pepsodent.

“We believe children are change agents. They have the will power to influence their parents, siblings and people around them positively, by telling them to adopt good oral care habits like brushing twice daily (morning and night).”

“Pepsodent Triple Protection toothpaste is a big breakthrough formulation that guarantees protection against cavities, stains and bad breath which are the most prevalent oral care needs in many homes,” she concluded.

Earlier this year, Unilever partnered with the Nigerian Dental Association, Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to celebrate the World Oral Health Day to create awareness on issues emanating from poor oral health and the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene in Nigeria. Unilever was commended by the Nigerian Dental Association for its contribution and relentless support over the years.

The long term goal is to improve the oral health of ten million children in the country by 2020 through the Pepsodent Brush Day & Night Schools Programme.