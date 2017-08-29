EU negotiator, Barnier continues talks with UK Brexit Secretary, Davis

by Adedotun Michael

Michel Barnier appeared unimpressed with policy papers the UK has published this month which sets out details and options on issues surrounding Britain’s actual departure from the Europian Union (EU) and future relations with the bloc, the UK Express reports.

The EU’s chief negotiator insisted Britain’s position on key divorce issues remained unclear, hence, his concern about slow progress.

He was welcoming UK Brexit Secretary David Davis to Brussels for their third round of monthly face-to-face talks which was already fraught with frustration on both sides.

Barnier is set to continue the third round of negotiations with his UK counterpart, David Davis to trash out key details today after leaving just an hour in the Berlaymont in Brussels yesterday.

Mr Barnier insists they cannot propel onto future relationship matters like UK-EU trade deals until citable success is achieved on “separation” issues including calculating what the EU claims Britain should pay for the “divorce”.

Mr Barnier, who claimed to be following his EU mandate said, the Anglo-Irish border, and UK and European citizens’ rights in each other’s countries, must also be progressed before other matters can be discussed.

However, Mr Davis insisted herring issues like exit bills and the Irish border cannot be fully explored until the future shape of wider relations between post-Brexit Britain and the EU is known and he declined to disclose what the UK might be prepared to pay.

Citing British irritation at Mr Barnier’s overly excessive attitude, UK officials denounced his opening remarks about ambiguity as “inconsistent, ill-judged, ill-considered and unhelpful for the next round of negotiations”.

Also, Mr Barnier, yesterday rejected claims of Continental disunity which was asserted by French President, Emmanuel Macron – and gave no indication he was prepared to bulge on the talks timetable despite Mr Davis’s call for “flexibility and imagination” from both ends.

In an open statement to reporters, Barnier said, “To be honest, I’m concerned. Time passes quickly. I welcome the UK government’s papers, and we have read them very carefully.

“But we need you to take positions on all separation issues. This is necessary to make sufficient progress. We must start negotiating seriously”.

He stressed further, “We need UK papers that are clear in order to have constructive negotiations. And the sooner we remove the ambiguity, the sooner we will be in a position to discuss the future relationship and a transitional period.”

“The EU 27 and the European Parliament stand united. They will not accept that separation issues are not addressed properly. I am ready to intensify negotiations over the coming weeks in order to advance,” he added.