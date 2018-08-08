Upcoming romantic fantasy movie “Sylvia” finally gets a September 21 release date

After making its round in the film festival circuit, Daniel Oriahi’s Sylvia now has a September 21 cinema release date. It’s now official, guys. The film runs with an interesting blend of romance and fantasy, and a jilted lover trope that makes Zainab Balogun’s character wear angry red lipstick as she threatens Chris Attoh’s Richard in the trailer. Like, for real.

You see, Balogun is the titular lead, who is able to appear to Richard whenever he shuts his eyes to sleep as a child. The movie sells it as an imaginary place, Sylvia’s home really, surreal and serene and a crucial activator for her and Richard’s friendship which blossoms into love. I have seen this somewhere before, but never mind.

Perhaps what gives Sylvia its spunk and narrative moxie is the revenge trope. When Richard falls in love with Gbemi, a real human being (I mean, Sylvia is fantastical matter), and informs her about his intention to marry Gbemi, this predictably enrages her. Girl was not having it. Nope, nope. Although Sylvia is saddled with an obvious plot hole, like how is that Sylvia can mature into adulthood as Richard given that she’s imaginary, I like how she gets mad and sets herself on a path to destroy everything Richard holds dear.

Some of the film’s antics are cliché, but I’ll take it. Written by Vanessa Kanu and distributed by TRINO Motion Pictures, the movie also stars Ini Dima Okojie, Udoka Oyeka, Lola 1, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Lord Frank, and Bolaji Ogunmola. September 21 can’t come soon enough.