Watch the Official Trailer of “Tòkunbọ̀”, Set for Release on Netflix on August 23

The official trailer of the upcoming Nollywood movie “Tòkunbọ̀” has been released and judging from the trailer, the crime-thriller film will keep its audience at the edge of their seats.

Directed by Ramsey Nouah and set for global release on Netflix on August 23, “Tòkunbọ̀” sheds light on the world of crime as desperation takes the lead in an ex-car smuggler’s life. He is saddled with the responsibility of delivering a government official’s daughter to her captor within three hours or forfeiting the lives of his family.

The film highlights crime in Nigeria as it heavily focuses on topics such as kidnapping, political mobs, and the need for survival in such a country. It becomes the third feature collaboration shared with Chris Odeh (producer) and Joy Odiete (co-producer).

The movie’s cast includes Gideon Okeke, Adunni Ade, Tosin Adeyemi, Majid Michel, Darasimi Nnadi, Stanley Chibunna, Norbert Young, Aaron Sunday, and Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi.