We are committed to ensuring the release of the remaining Chibok girls – Osinbajo

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday, said that the Federal Government was doing all it can to ensure that the remaining abducted Chibok girls were released and returned home safely to their parents.

The Vice President stated this when he received a delegation of girl child rights advocates from various schools in Abuja, who were led by officials from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Save the Children International and the UNFPA at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

Highlights:

Osinbajo reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to securing the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls in order to send a clear message to the rest of the world that such criminal acts of abduction would not be condoned in the country.

“We want to be able to challenge men and women all over the world about this sort of behaviour, and this is one of the reasons why we are advocating that this kind of conduct must be met with the greatest possible objection and force.

“It is very important for us that those girls are returned; anyone who has a friend or child or anyone among the girls recognises that girls are more vulnerable than men, especially when they have been abducted by men stronger and older than themselves, and held in captivity for so long.

“We’ve had the unfortunate experience of having over 200 Chibok girls that were abducted. Again, as you know, some of them have been rescued; they have returned and are back home. But there are still some who are still out there, who we are still hoping and working every day to bring back home,” he said.

“We are happy to report that they (released Chibok girls) are all doing very well, they are very excited about the new opportunities that they have and they are starting their lives afresh with a great deal of enthusiasm,” he added.