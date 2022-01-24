An inside look into NSSF’s WeNaija Photo Contest’s Exhibition

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund recently concluded its WeNaija Photo Contest and has now exhibited the photos from the contest. The exhibition which put the spotlight on the top 100 photos from the contest was held on January 19th, 2021 at the Coronation Gallery, VI. 

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) via the Visions of Nigeria Photo Contest, had young Nigerians capture the true Nigerian Spirit. They shared photographs that tell the stories of how Nigerians have been affected by COVID-19, and how we are coping in spite of it. From over 500 entries the contest received, the top 100 entries were selected and displayed at the exhibition. 

This comes after a live auction of the top 20 images on Bonham’s website (@bonhams1793), a partner of the NSSF on the WENAIJA Photography contest, and a leading online auction vendor in the UK, with affiliations in major cities across the world. 

According to the Chairman, Mr Tunde Folawiyo, “The photographs clearly show the post-pandemic reality and the true strength of Nigerians. The photos on display, here, are selected through public votes. This was more than a photography competition; it is a major awareness campaign to focus attention on how people are coping and living amid a global pandemic – the COVID-19 pandemic. These pictures, here, reflect the reality of people in these challenging times.” He added. 

Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, General Manager, NSSF, appreciated the skills of the contestants and the way they have brought to light the coping mechanisms of Nigerians to COVID-19. She also welcomed every Nigerian and friends of Nigeria to acquire one of these unique photographs which capture significant moments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. As in doing so they’ll not only be relieving significant moments in the fight against COVID-19 but will also be empowering and upskilling Nigerian youths. 

Cash prizes were also awarded to the top three entries of the contest. The winner, Michael Ogbochukwu, went home with N500,000 for his photo, titled, ‘The Abnormal Normal’. Second and third place winners, Joshua Eragbie and Onoseizame Dele-Damisa, got N300,000 and N200,000, respectively, for their photos, titled, ‘Nigeria In COVID-19’ and ‘Isolated.’ 

