We’re celebrating powerful women this week on Rubbin’ Minds

Rubbin' Minds

We’re starting the new month of September for Rubbin’ Minds fully committed to celebrating the influential and creative women who are challenging stereotypes in film and music and paving new paths for newer artists. There is so much to celebrate with these women, women who have gone from being actresses to directors and producers, women who have gone from reality music shows to conquering their entire continent.

 

Kemi Lala started her acting career in 2005 from stage performance before venturing into feature films. Kemi Lala Akindoju has produced brilliant plays such as ’The V Monologues’ and her critically acclaimed one-woman show ‘Naked’. The award-winning producer also has credits as associate producer on Ndani TV’s ‘Gidi Up’, co-producer on Akin Omotoso’s ‘The Ghost and The House Of Truth’ and Ishaya Bako’s soon to be released ‘4th Republic’ Lala made her directorial debut with a stage play called Lavender.

Lala is continuing to challenge herself by returning to one of her hallmark stage performances, bringing to life the impressive work of playwright, Professor Ahmed Yerima’s The Wives. This will be Akindoju’s 3rd time bring his work to life, this time as a producer, director and cast member. Japheth sits with Lala to understand her fascination with Yerima’s story, her contributions  to theatre and cinema and the future of women in creative fields.

Our other guest this week needs little introduction, especially after she’s coming off lending her talents to two of Beyonce’s chart topping songs on her African trubute album, The Gift.

Yemi Eberechi Alade (born 13 March 1989), simply known as Yemi Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter. She gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single &quot;Johnny, But Yemi has done so much more since then, she has become a touring giant, conquering South Africa, Lusophone and Francophone Africa and Europe. Her unique sound, deliberate branding and pride in the continent appeals to the diaspora looking for a tether to home.

Japtheth will discuss her career so far, her newly released fourth album which comes with a short film and her plans for the future in the industry.

 

