Why I would always support Fayose – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he was standing with the Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, in his ambition to contest the Presidency in 2019 because he has immense courage.

Ayodele Fayose said he was contesting to oust the current APC-led government – as he has the knowledge and mental capacity to achieve that.

Key excerpts from Fani-Kayode’s statement:

We come from completely different backgrounds and we do not agree on everything but we have a similar disposition and we share the same perspective on most things. He is not bound up in fear and he is not chained down by political correctness. He speaks the raw and bitter truth and he stands up for the weak and the defenceless.

Like me, he moves in the prophetic and his source of strength is the Spirit and power of God.

The Spirit of David and Jehu runs through us both. We neither fear death nor incarceration and we hate injustice, evil and oppression.

He is a Yoruba man who has the courage and conviction to say that he wants to be President. Why would I not stand with him and attend the launching of his campaign?

He said he was very proud of Fayose and will never desert or abandon him.