Make no mistakes about it; Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission needs urgent ‘sanctification’ too

When we examine the approach to governance in Nigeria, we would realise that a lot of things have gone wrong in the system and are in urgent need of repairs.

For those who knew little or nothing about police brutality in Nigeria, the #EndSARS protest was more of an eye-opener to the rot in the police force – that has been left unaddressed for donkey years. Hence, the call for reforms. Even the military is no saint when it comes to brutalising and oppressing innocent citizens.

Unfortunately, the police and the military are not the only ones involved in oppressing young Nigerians, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are culprits too.

It is rather saddening to note that young Nigerians are being profiled as criminals for owning basic things required for their survival as young professionals in the 21st century. Many young people have narrated their ordeal at the hands of the EFCC.

Just recently, Rotimi, a Twitter user shared his horrific experience with the EFCC. According to him, his nightmare started when some EFCC officials broke into his apartment in Ibadan at about 4 am on 14 October 2020. Not only was he accused of being an internet fraudster, but he was also arrested and detained for two days for possessing a laptop and an iPhone without any incriminating evidence on his devices after a thorough search.



He also alleged that his house was left open by the EFCC operatives after they broke in a second time while he was still in detention; lamenting how his valuables, including a plasma TV got stolen – bringing him back to square one.



Meanwhile, his phones are still with the EFCC.

It is pathetic how young Nigerians get mistreated for trying to make ends meet and live a decent life. Going by Rotimi’s story and other similar cases, it appears that the EFCC also needs reforms as crime fighters to make them more civilised and professional in their duty as there is nothing professional about arresting and detaining people without proper investigation to back up their allegations.

It is also unprofessional to parade suspects until they are proven guilty by a court of law.

Such practices by the EFCC does much harm to innocent Nigerians; hence, the need for urgent reforms.