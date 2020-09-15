Wild flower | The Daily Vulnerable

by Geraldine Cunha

When I look at the wildflower around me, I couldn’t help but acknowledge how beautiful it is.

But its beauty is not the focus. Not for today.

This wildflower pops up once or twice throughout the year, standing tall from between the cracks on the cement floor. Every time, my Landlady would uproot it, a couple of months later, there it would be again seeping through in all its wildflower beauty.

Today I looked at that wildflower for inspiration, because I realize that even when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, you can still choose to strive!

Even when you’re uprooted, you can still choose to pick up the pieces dig deep, and rise, grow, and strive again!

Even when some may see you as a nuisance, someone will look at you and see your inner beauty and find inspiration!

Today, when I looked at that wildflower, I realized that the wildflower was free… It blossomed freely out of the depths of the earth passing all the clutter to bloom in all its beauty.

Like this wildflower you are beautiful. You are free, inspirational, and made for a purpose. So am I.

Let’s keep thriving, rising, growing, even in the most unlikely of places.