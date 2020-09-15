YNaijaBBNCoverage: Nengi, Vee and Neo to the finals, as the rest of the housemates face possible eviction

Yesterday marked the start of a new week in the Big Brother Naija house, and with a new week comes a new head of house (HOH) and an updated list of nominated housemates. However, yesterday saw the crowing of what we believe to be the last valid and basically the most pivotal head of house games, as the winner will automatically be granted a spot in the finale.

The BBN contestants competed in their usual life-size dice game, and Nengi for the second time this season would emerge victorious. It goes without saying that her victory granted her immunity to evictions this Sunday, but what was unorthodox was the fact that unlike the previous weeks, the head of house this week was not required to pick a deputy. Sad really, as we would have loved to see who she would have picked. However this was not the only plot twist Big Brother had in mind.

A new nomination twist

After hitting them with the no deputy rule, Big Brother announced that this week, nominations would be in teams. To shed light on what this means, Big Brother split the housemates into two teams to decide as a group who are the two people from the other groups they would Nominate for Eviction.

The two teams were team white: Trickytee, Laycon and Vee, and team black; Ozo, Neo and Dorothy. After 30 minutes of deliberating, Team Black decided to nominate TrickyTee and Laycon, while team white nominated Ozo and Dorothy. And with that, the housemates up for possible eviction are, Laycon, Trickytee, Dorothy, and Ozo.

Diary room sessions

Prior to the head of house games and that convoluted nomination process, the housemates spoke to Biggie during their diary sessions and some of them made some noteworthy comments.

Nengi

Nengi spoke about Ozo and how she has noticed the change he has made towards her. She stated that Ozo has been giving her a weird vibe and has been avoiding her. She exclaimed that she doesn’t want to spend her last days in the BBN house trying to repair a relationship.

Laycon

For Laycon, he spoke about Sunday’s eviction and how saddened he is that his friend Kiddwaya was evicted. He talked about how they had bonded in the house and his hopes to continue with the friendship once the show is over. He also mentioned that he misses Prince as well.

Neo

For Neo, Kiddwaya’s eviction was an eye-opener, as he too, like some other housemates, didn’t see it coming. He noted that everyone thought he would make it to the finals, and his eviction proved that the fans are unpredictable and would gravitate towards what they feel rather than what they see.

Dorothy

Dorothy mentioned that she was shocked that Ka3na and Prince were evicted as early as they were. She told Big Brother that she expected both of them to make it to the finale, because of their bubbly energy.

Trickytee

Trickytee was his usual self with Big Brother during his diary session, all smiles and gratitude. He spoke about being grateful to have made it this far, and like Laycon, he also spoke about Kiddwaya. He told Big Brother how Kiddwaya’s exit makes him feel alone.