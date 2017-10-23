We will take up arms if… | IPOB tells FG, S’East governors

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to take up arms if the Federal Government and South-East governors refuse to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

What happened:

Nnamdi Kanu had disappeared after soldiers allegedly invaded his residence in Abia State.

His lawyer had filed an application in court, asking the Federal Government to produce the IPOB leader.

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu had said Kanu has escaped to the UK through Malaysia.

What IPOB said:

They will be forced to begin armed struggle if Nnamdi Kanu is not produced.

28 unarmed civilians were massacred in the alleged invasion of Kanu’s residence by the Nigerian army.

A statement issued by Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, on Sunday read: “We are asking Major General Muhammadu Buhari, Nnia Nwodo and south-east governors to produce Nnamdi Kanu because they or their representatives all participated in countless meetings in Abuja and Enugu where modus operandi of the genocidal Operation Python Dance II was agreed and ratified.

“It was as a direct result of military invasion of the home of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and massacre of 28 innocent unarmed civilians with many missing that has led us to once again politely ask that our leader be presented to us dead or alive.

“It is becoming clear to everybody that Muhammadu Buhari, Nnia Nwodo and south-east governors are desperately trying to draw IPOB into armed confrontation and militancy to justify their genocidal clampdown on innocent people of the south-est and south -south.

“Should they continue to defy the laws of natural justice and fair play by not releasing our leader, they may get their wish in no distant time.

“As the architects of Python Dance II, Nnia Nwodo and south-east governors are under moral obligation to disclose to Igbo people in particular and Biafrans in general the whereabouts of IPOB leader or have themselves to blame.

“We are therefore advising all those culpable in the abduction of our leader, his parents and death of dozens of IPOB family members in Abia and Rivers state to please release our leader to us before things get out of hand.”