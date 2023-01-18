Wizkid announces tour with Davido

Wizkid and Davido are finally teaming up for a tour after years of fans feuding about who is the better artist.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ singer made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying that the trip will follow the tour for his fifth studio album, titled “More Love, Less Ego”

Wizkid urged his devotees to be excited in advance of the upcoming co-headlining tour, however, he did not provide a concrete date.

According to previous reports, the musician’s 20-city ‘MLLE’ tour will kick off on March 3 in Houston, Texas, and wrap up on April 7 in Los Angeles, California.

Many of their online followers were taken aback by the news.

The reason for this is that the two of them, together with Burna Boy, are the most popular musicians in Nigeria right now.

Fans of the two artists have always been split on who is better, and despite Wizkid inviting Davido to perform at his December 2017 performance, they have never collaborated on a single.

On multiple occasions, the vocalists have made quite pointed jabs at one another.

In July 2022, though, Davido attempted to extend a peace offering to Burna Boy and Wizkid by playing down their feud.