Wizkid’s Billboard Music Awards Nomination and The Ghost of “One Dance”

By the end of 2016, Wizkid had toured a string of countries across the world, graced huge stages and performed to an intimidating number of people in attendance. His Instagram page alone is proof of just how big the Starboy brand has gotten home and abroad. This god-like level of success has only been dreamed of by a few, yet as the Billboard Music Awards announced Wizkid’s 7 nominations (including Top 100 song, Top Selling Song and Top Collaboration) via Drake’s “One Dance”, one begins to wonder if the Starboy’s hard work and success will always be mirrored against Drake’s involvement.

Don’t get me wrong, a nomination for a song where an artist has both songwriting and composition credits is well in order. But for Wizkid who has been unceremoniously tasked with the duty of taking African music to the world, it seems unlikely that he would be shaking off being regarded by that one feature on a Drake song. It brings to mind the story of a similar near-legend who had that one internationally acclaimed Africa-inspired song a long time ago and has since lived in the shadow of that achievement.

Yes, Wizkid role on “One Dance” is cute and all, but we need to control the narrative the rest of the world will adopt going forward.