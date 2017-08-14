Wow Trump! Thanks for blessing us with your “condemnation message” today

On Saturday, Neo Nazis and White Supremacists displayed the worst in themselves when they trooped out to show their disdain or inclusivity – the kind that America likes to tout itself for – in Charlottesville, Virginia. In the process, a truck drove into a crowd and killed a young woman, injuring 20 others.

The American President, Donald Trump could only respond with the lamest condemnation o violence on both sides – the other side being the anti-fascists who braved the consequences to protest against the pure senselessness.

It was the most apparent of Trump’s acknowledgment of divisive and dangerous groups till date – and this is a President whose has struck off white supremacist groups from the watch list of terrorist groups and also openly refused to speak against David Duke!

After much bashing by media world over and a failed attempt at covering up his sins by White House Communications office, Donald Trump has come out condemn in strong terms the acts of these mean racists. It was hidden somewhere in the third or fourth paragraph of an incoherent talk that started with rants about the economy and tax cuts:

Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.

K. Trump. Thanks.