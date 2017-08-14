[The Injustice Blog] This is what N6.1bn can do for Nigerians

by Tosin Adesina

The recent decision by the House of Representatives to spend N6.1bn n the purchase of utility vehicles has received knocks and condemnations from Nigerians but the this has not deterrent the green chamber which has taken delivery of some batches of the vehicles.

At a time the country is experiencing a recession, including the mounting poverty, the money will sure do a lot for the national interest of Nigerians and not the personal interest of some group of ‘law-making individuals’.

The recent report by the World Health Organisation that the country is loosing 236,000 children annually to lack of investment in breast feeding every year can be addressed with this money budgeted for vehicles by the lawmakers.

According to the report, an annual investment of $4.70 per newborn which is 1,715.5 Naira as at the current exchange rate of N365 per dollar, which is less than two thousand Naira is needed to save a new born from premature death. N6.1bn will save more than 150,000 children annually from death, but members of the lower legislative chamber are more concerned about vehicles than about the lives of 236,000 babies.

N6.1bn will go a long way in addressing the humanitarian crisis in the North-East, where Internally Displaced Persons die almost every day due to malnutrition and poor access to health care.

Also, if the education sector receives a boost of N6.1, about 100 primary schools will be built and equipped at the rate of 10 million Naira each, which will be beneficial to their constituents and reduce illiteracy and out of school children across the country.

The lawmakers should in national interest focus on legacy projects that will make the lives of the citizens better rather than on mundane issues like the purchase of a cars.

The lawmakers need to be reminded that the improvement of the life of majority of Nigerians is way more important than the their posh lifestyle.