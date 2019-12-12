Y! TV’s Busola Dakolo interview makes YouTube list of most-watched videos in 2019

Y! TV’s viral interview with celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, has been listed as one of the most watched video in Nigeria for 2019 by YouTube.

The top trending videos on the platform are selected based on views, shares, comments, likes, bringing together the biggest viral videos featuring the current biggest YouTube stars, mainstream and current affairs.

Listed on YouTube Rewind, others videos on the list include BBC Africa’s ‘Sex for Grades’ story, including the three top trending videos – Commander by Mark Angel Comedy; Aiyetoro Episode 1 by Scene One TV; and the SuperSport highlights of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool vs Barcelona.

Speaking in the #WithChude interview with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Busola Dakolo revealed that she was raped by the COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo when she was only 17.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia (video, audio, text, event) conversations and investigations that leverage the voice, networks and passion of its host, Chude Jideonwo to underline social issues, raise social consciousness and spark social movements. It has been on the frontline of movements round sexual abuse, HIV/AIDs and identity and continues to break new ground by holding space for the less powerful and helping redefine diversity, inclusiveness and radical acceptance in societies.

Y! TV is the full-service production and content arm of RED | For Africa, leading and executing several causes and conversations across Nigeria television space. Its content includes Rubbin’ Minds and Church Culture on Channels TV, eXploring on ONTV and The 21 Diaries on Africa Magic Urban.