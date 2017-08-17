From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

We are investigating attack on EFCC headquarters – Police – YNaija

We didn’t fulfil our promises to ASUU | FG admits – YNaija

TSA account has not been audited since its operation – AGF – YNaija

Forcing politicians to send their children to Nigerian schools won’t be good for the country – Senator – YNaija

INEC swears in 9 new RECs – YNaija

Govt officials received N400bn bribes in one year – NBS – Punch

Otti Kicks Against $200m Loan To Abia Govt – Vanguard

Tighter security for Magu after gun attack on EFCC – The Nation

Trump ends business groups as CEOs quit – BBC

Bannon calls white supremacists ‘clowns’ – CNN