From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
We are investigating attack on EFCC headquarters – Police – YNaija
We didn’t fulfil our promises to ASUU | FG admits – YNaija
TSA account has not been audited since its operation – AGF – YNaija
Forcing politicians to send their children to Nigerian schools won’t be good for the country – Senator – YNaija
INEC swears in 9 new RECs – YNaija
Govt officials received N400bn bribes in one year – NBS – Punch
Otti Kicks Against $200m Loan To Abia Govt – Vanguard
Tighter security for Magu after gun attack on EFCC – The Nation
Trump ends business groups as CEOs quit – BBC
Bannon calls white supremacists ‘clowns’ – CNN
Follow @ynaija on Twitter