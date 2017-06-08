The YNaija Tracklist: ‘EFCC traces Abuja properties, 3 accounts to Patience Jonathan’ | Judiciary undermining war against corruption – Sagay | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
‘EFCC traces Abuja properties, 3 accounts to Patience Jonathan’ – YNaija
We have come to rescue Nigeria from the failing APC – APDA – YNaija
Judiciary undermining war against corruption – Sagay – YNaija
Kaduna Declaration: ‘S’East governors hold emergency meeting’ – YNaija
Boko Haram reportedly attacks Maiduguri – YNaija
VIDEO: Cows invade school in Edo, displace pupils, teachers – Punch
US Honors 5 Nigerian Women – Vanguard
Osinbajo receives ECOWAS Chair – The Nation
B/Haram attacks Maiduguri, burn houses – Daily Trust
North Korea fires ‘anti-ship’ missiles – BBC
Follow @ynaija on Twitter