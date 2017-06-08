Boko Haram insurgents attack, burn houses in Maiduguri

Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday attacked some parts of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

According to Daily Trust, the insurgents attacked through Damboa Road, sacked Aridawari, Jiddari, Polo wards, NNPC quarters/depot, Damboa Road and Molai, firing, at a point, an improvised rocket launcher.

Residents of surrounding villages reportedly fled the areas.

“People are running. They are confused. They don’t know what to do,” a fleeing victim told Daily Trust.

Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, posted on WhatsApp page, “Please everyone should calm down, and remain indoors. The police and the military have mobilized enough reinforcements to the scene. Details follow later.”

Another statement read, “Boko Haram gunmen have attacked Jiddari Polo community in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in North-East Nigeria. Residents have fled their homes and taken refuge in neighbouring communities, following the attack on their community on Wednesday. Army troops have repelled the attack and there is heavy security presence in Jiddari Polo. The spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Sani Usman asked residents of the community not to panic as the situation is under control.”

Yet another statement said, “Report just coming in indicates that the attack on the outskirts of Maiduguri by suspected Boko Haram terrorists was followed by three suicide bombers at Usmanti Muna garage area. Casualty figure yet to be confirmed. Three suicide bombers attack Chad Basin Development Authority quarters.”