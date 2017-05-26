The YNaija Tracklist: How Jonathan shared N2bn each to PDP states – NEC | Senate scraps NNPC in new PIB bill | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

How Jonathan shared N2bn each to PDP states – NEC – YNaija

165 Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya – YNaija

Senate scraps NNPC in new PIB bill – YNaija

EFCC seizes mansion, others from Jonathan’s godson – YNaija

Ebola: FG may sanction Kenya Airways for conveying corpse from Congo – YNaija

Nigeria’s political system unfair, unsustainable, says Ohanaeze – Punch

Lagos Bizwoman Accused Of Beating 8-Yr-Old Maid To Death – Vanguard

Zuckerberg finally bags honourary Harvard degree 12 years after quitting – The Nation

Why there won’t be open bidding for refineries – Kachikwu – Daily Trust

Kushner ‘a focus in FBI Russia probe’ – BBC