We are developing a bill on ease of doing business – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said the presidency has developed a bill on the ease of doing business which will be presented to the National Assembly.

Osinbajo said this on Thursday during the 2017 Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Presidential Policy Dialogue Session in Lagos.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah said it was obvious that Nigeria still faced challenging times.

He added that the Federal Government was determined to remove the constraint of doing business.

He said, “We are working with trade associations and the private sector to implement the ease of doing business reforms.

“We have begun the process of developing an omnibus bill, which we will work with the National Assembly to pass into law in the near term.

“Before the end of this year, we will revamp all the special economic zones in the six geopolitical zones of the country to complement the industrial city being built by the private sector. We are also making policies to increase local production and value addition to our products.

“We have developed a number of sectoral policies such as tomato and cement policies and we plan to develop policies for other products where we have comparative advantage such as palm oil, leather and garment.”