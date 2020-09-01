YNaijaBBNCoverage: Erica wins head of house again, but cannot share the win with Kiddwaya

Head of House challenge

Another Monday in the house saw the emergence of Erica as head of house, granting her immunity from possible eviction this week. The housemates had played the same game – a live size version of snakes and ladders.

Deputy head of house

After Erica had bagged the head of house title, she impulsively selected Prince. She couldn’t pick Kiddwaya because he has been barred from enjoying any head of house privilege for three weeks; as punishment for flouting Big Brother’s rules.

She later had a conversation with Ozo, saying that her choices were Prince and Trickytee, and how she feels bad about for not picking Trickytee. She, however, said she has a closer friendship with Prince than Tricky.

Nominations

One of the more interesting events of yesterday was the nomination that took place. Big Brother decided to revert back to the orthodox nomination process. So, this week instead of leaving the first phase of the eviction in the hands of the fans and the lasts stage at the mercy of the housemates, the reverse was the case.

During the nominations, housemates were required to pick two of their fellow housemates, except the head of house and deputy head of house.

How they voted

TrickyTee: Lucy and Laycon

Dorothy: Vee and Laycon

Laycon: Trickytee and Lucy

Vee: Trickytee and Dorothy

Erica: Vee and Laycon

Kiddwaya: Lucy and Trickytee

Ozo: Lucy and Kiddwaya

Nengi: Lucy and Laycon

Prince: Nengi and Ozo

Lucy: Nengi and Trickytee

Neo: Kiddwaya and Lucy

Lucy ended up with the most nominations at 6, both Laycon and Trickytee followed with 4. Vee, Nengi and Kiddwaya all got 2, both Ozo and Dorothy got 1 each and Neo wasn’t nominated at all. Following this result, the housemates up for possible eviction this week are Lucy, Trickytee, Laycon, Nengi, Kiddwaya, and Vee.

The fans have the power to keep their favourite housemates in by voting for them.

Dairy room talks

Vee

Vee spoke about how disappointed she was with her friend Tolanibaj. She couldn’t believe that Tolanibaj would try to play a fast one on her. Erica had revealed that Tolanibaj had a thing for Neo.

Vee told Big Brother that even if Tolanibaj were present in the house at the moment, she wouldn’t feel threatened by her. She also stated that she doesn’t feel threatened by Erica.

Erica

Erica called Laycon a liar during her diary room session. This, of course, is pointing out to the kiss accusation that was brought to light on Sunday. Laycon had been going around telling some of the housemates that Erica wants to kiss him. Ebuka brought this up in front of Erica, and the whole thing shook the house.

Erica complained to Big Brother how she doesn’t appreciate Laycon always talking about her.

Trickytee

Trickytee came with his deep insights on trending issues in the house. He gave an insightful take on an issue in the house. Speaking to Big Brother about the Laycon/Erica kiss saga, he stated that he doesn’t think Erica would want to kiss Laycon because he feels like her feeling for Kiddwaya is just too deep.

He also said that if Laycon truly wanted to bring up the issue, he should have brought it up openly, the way he did made it seem like gossip.

This week’s task

This week’s task presentation seems rather interesting. The housemates are supposed to create a presentation in tribute to evicted housemates. Biggie instructed that it must be a comedic showcase, where housemates play the role of an evicted housemate.