#YNaijaBBNGist: Kiddwaya says the only love he gets from his father is money

The rich also cry. Does that sound familiar? We all, at some point, must have come across a story that tells of a depressed child from an affluent home.

While depression is not the case for Kiddwaya, he spoke to Erica today about his lack of affection in his home while growing up.

Ideally, you would imagine that the wealthiest people in the world are always happy, but money cannot everything.  Kidd seems to be one of those rich kids that lacks the love every child should be getting.

His statement today is in no way contradictory to some of the high praises he has sung for his father during the course of the show, it only points out a single aspect of his relationship with his father.

 

He has, in the past, attributed his character and skill-set to his father, stating that he learnt how to network from his father. And he recently mentioned that he hardly appreciates all his father does. But, today he spoke about the absence of fatherly love in his life.

This is atypical of rich African parents who equate love and money – and gifts – and would rather spend exorbitantly than be in their children’s lives.

Erica was in the middle of calling out Kidd for his reluctance in showing her his softer side when this came up. Erica was complaining to Kidd that she doesn’t like the way he treats her. She protested his jokes about him not caring about her, stating that it is beginning to get to her.

He blamed his lack of expressiveness on his upbringing, citing his father as the major culprit. He stated that his mother was affectionate, but he didn’t make much of it because he expects that from a mother.

This in itself may point to a bigger problem in society, where men have been taught that if they provide the basic amenities for a child and perhaps more, they have done their part in raising that child.

