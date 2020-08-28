The Nigeria-Ghana relationship might not be as hateful as you think

Many people find the very idea of disagreement terrifying. They arrange their love matters so well to avoid disagreements of any kind – particularly those that may generate some level of emotional discomfort. The roots of this attitude can be found in a range of factors: cultural norms, individual psychological makeup, gender, race, poverty and other forms of marginalisation. This fear of disagreement spreads across people and nations – Nigeria and Ghana being the lovebirds we know quite well.

The constant argument over who does what best may just be a pointer to the fact that both countries seem to love and admire each other. And, social media is the wrestling ring.

Jollof rice is usually the lead conversation in these squabbles but it’s now about “cutting ties.” Twitter is buzzing once again after the popular comedian, Bovi, shared a video saying he will build a wall to protect Nigeria from Ghana because we really don’t need them. Countering this, his Ghanaian opponent said Ghana does not Nigeria, as the country is self-sufficient.

Nigeria and Ghana presidents clash over imaginary border at joint press briefing 🤣🤣. Download nevadabridgetv app to watch the full episode pic.twitter.com/dphnXp6vwB — bovi (@officialBovi) August 23, 2020

You can trust Nigerians and Ghanaians to jump on this one as usual. The two neighbouring countries are at each other’s neck again. However, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that our social media fights could have an undertone of love between the two countries judging from the tweets below.



One thing I love about our brothers, the Nigerians is that, they’re VERY CREATIVE…. you can’t take that away from them…… — ZEE 🇬🇭 (@Niiadjei_zee) August 23, 2020



There is always something exciting to watch out for whenever Nigeria and Ghana engage in their social media fights. In all of this, these two countries have a plethora of creative people that go above and beyond to stand out at everything they do. As we all know, many Nollywood stars are Nigerians and Ghanaians. When they come together to do creative things, it turns out awesome and when they decide to put on their boxing gloves on the “streets of Twitter,” it is epic.