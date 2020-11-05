YNaijaBBNupdates: Dorathy’s birthday party will make you want to be in the house too

The Big Brother Naija show for some reason has become a haven for churning out heroes, and when we say heroes, we mean heroes. Throughout the show’s young history, we’ve seen ordinary people go into the Big Brother Naija house as mere contestants, simply aspiring to make a name for themselves, but come out as something imminently symbolic.

Many young Nigerians seem to reflect a lot of their individualities to these housemates, relating to them in unprecedented ways, and seeing a lot of themselves in these housemates in ways you can argue is excessive. As a result, a win for their favourite housemate is a win for them and a loss for their faves, well as you guessed, is a loss for said fans.

We’ve seen the effect of this near cult following with housemates like CeeCee, Tacha and now Erica, for whom their devout fans would do or say anything for. Just recently we saw fans of Erica create a gofundme account after the housemate was disqualified. Her fans were able to raise about $72,317, making her richer.

Yesterday, we caught a similar glimpse of this level of fan dedication when BBN runner up Dorathy celebrated her 25th birthday. First off, a birthday party fit for a celebrity was thrown for her, a spectacle that lasted all day. In attendance were fellow BBN housemates, both past and present. Among the attendees were the winner of last year’s BBN show Mercy Eke, winner of this year’s BBN show Laycon, and other housemates including Prince, Erica, Elozonam, Lucy, Eric, and a host of others.

Before the party began, a number of gift baskets, cakes and an excess of gifts were handed to the ex-housemate, including a new MacBook laptop, and 25 pairs of shoes to commemorate her 25th birthday. But the main gift came after the party when fans revealed the brand new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 they had bought for her.

The party was a mouth-watering event, to say the least, and was something that anyone would wish to be a part of, that’s if you are into that sort of thing. And the party served as yet another reminder of how much the Big Brother Naija platform transforms lives.