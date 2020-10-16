#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: FG agreeing to pay ASUU is another sign of progress but it’s not enough

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) always seem to be in ‘talks’ with hardly any concrete resolution. However, on Friday, things made headway with regards to unpaid earned academic allowances (EAA) of University teachers.

Reports indicate that the Federal Government has promised to pay N30 billion out of the total N40 billion on or before 6 November, while the remaining N10 billion would be spread equally over two tranches to be paid on May 2021 and February 2022. In a report, Friday, 16 October, Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, stated this at the end of a meeting between both parties in Abuja.

For the longest time, ASUU has had its differences with the Federal Government and Nigerian students have always been the one to suffer the brunt of their constant disagreements. In March, just as Nigeria entered a lockdown phase due to rising cases of COVID-19, the union embarked on strike action over unpaid allowances and the government’s incessant pleas on members of the union to enrol on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

On social media, the announcement got many Nigerians celebrating the progress as a win for Nigerians who have, for nine days been protesting against bad governance with the #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality movement across the country.

READ ALSO – #YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Here’s what you need to know about the seven-point agenda, #7for7 | #EndSARS

While we may want to celebrate this as a win, the result of the meeting between both parties needs to be monitored closely as this is not the first time the FG has promised to meet the demands of lecturers and failed to meet up.

Here are a few reactions:

On the announcement of the proposed meeting Thursday, 15 October, Nigerians, especially the youth, shared their reservations about the need for the meeting. With many hinting that it was a form of distraction from the #EndSARS protest, and an avenue to get the youths in school- incapable of partaking in demonstrations.
Depending on how you look at it, this is arguably progress. And while the FG needs no commendation for doing their duties, we must all remind ourselves that at this moment where we have all come out to demand fair treatment, progress should not be confused as distractions.
Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu October 16, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Is it time to love the Nigerian Police?

Nigerian youths have proven to be real change agents since the #EndSARS protest began. From standing up against an oppressive ...

Michael Isaac October 16, 2020

#EndSARS Detty December, The walk of shame, Pregnancy during protest | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Chinedu Okafor October 16, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: Marcus Rashford’s attempt to end child hunger frustrated by the UK government

Having lived off food vouchers while growing up, Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford is well aware of the distress of fighting ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 16, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Here’s what you need to know about the seven-point agenda, #7for7 | #EndSARS

The Nigerian youth have shown resilience in their effort to bring about the desired change through the #EndSARS protests. The ...

Chinedu Okafor October 16, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: See all govt bodies that could have prevented #EndSARS but sat and smiled at us

Last week, a ‘big bang’ rocked the entire country, as out of nowhere came a hoard of young Nigerian heroes, ...

Kola Muhammed October 16, 2020

#EndSARS vs NLC strikes: Older generation-inclined Labour Unions can learn from a youth-led movement

If we were to go down history lane, we will realise that ‘industrial strike actions’ – the threats of strikes ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail