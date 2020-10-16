YNaijaEndSARSupdate: FG agreeing to pay ASUU is another sign of progress but it’s not enough

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) always seem to be in ‘talks’ with hardly any concrete resolution. However, on Friday, things made headway with regards to unpaid earned academic allowances (EAA) of University teachers.

Reports indicate that the Federal Government has promised to pay N30 billion out of the total N40 billion on or before 6 November, while the remaining N10 billion would be spread equally over two tranches to be paid on May 2021 and February 2022. In a report, Friday, 16 October, Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, stated this at the end of a meeting between both parties in Abuja.

For the longest time, ASUU has had its differences with the Federal Government and Nigerian students have always been the one to suffer the brunt of their constant disagreements. In March, just as Nigeria entered a lockdown phase due to rising cases of COVID-19, the union embarked on strike action over unpaid allowances and the government’s incessant pleas on members of the union to enrol on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

On social media, the announcement got many Nigerians celebrating the progress as a win for Nigerians who have, for nine days been protesting against bad governance with the #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality movement across the country.

READ ALSO – #YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Here’s what you need to know about the seven-point agenda, #7for7 | #EndSARS

While we may want to celebrate this as a win, the result of the meeting between both parties needs to be monitored closely as this is not the first time the FG has promised to meet the demands of lecturers and failed to meet up.

Here are a few reactions:

•FG opened NYSC camp •FG said all civil servants should resume next week. •FG is trying to resolve the 7 months ASUU strike overnight. All because the protests won’t stop.#EndSARS #EndSWAT ✊🏾 — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 15, 2020 Labour Minister Chris Ngige: "We don’t take pleasure to the fact that the children who are supposed to be in school are being recruited into the #EndSARS, #EndStrike, #EndSWAT campaigns." Clearly, today's meeting with ASUU was never really abt the interests of Nigerian students. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) October 15, 2020 Strike: FG to release N30bn earned allowances to ASUU. These guys mean business. #EndSARS #EndSWAT — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) October 16, 2020

On the announcement of the proposed meeting Thursday, 15 October, Nigerians, especially the youth, shared their reservations about the need for the meeting. With many hinting that it was a form of distraction from the #EndSARS protest, and an avenue to get the youths in school- incapable of partaking in demonstrations.

Depending on how you look at it, this is arguably progress. And while the FG needs no commendation for doing their duties, we must all remind ourselves that at this moment where we have all come out to demand fair treatment, progress should not be confused as distractions.