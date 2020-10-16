YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Nigerians call out Beyoncé’s silence on the #EndSARS protest is

Counting 9 days now, the #EndSARS movement has received more support than the Nigerian Police and the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government would have ever thought it would. Nigerian celebrities and brands have joined. International media have added its reportage to their schedule. Celebrities abroad have joined in solidarity. The #EndSARS movement is surely the third wonder of 2020; after COVID-19 and Big Brother Naija.

And, as the protest grows, Nigerians have asked for more support from local and international celebrities. On Twitter, American singer, Beyonce, is currently trending because it is assumed that she has decided to stay silent about the #EndSARS protest.

When you consider the rich Beyhive fan base in Nigeria, which Beyonce is aware of, her involvement with many key Nigerian artists for her African-themed project, Black Is King, her silence on these issues begin to spark many questions which Nigerians are asking on Twitter today.

Aunty B @Beyonce most of the creatives that worked on Black is King are being attacked. You cannot stay silent now!#EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #ReformNigeria pic.twitter.com/NPvMORQyi9 — Hillary (@eseamros) October 15, 2020

Beyonce reached the trends bar after a video of Tiwa Savage (an artist she also featured on the Black is King project) made rounds on Twitter.

In the video, Tiwa spoke again about the injustices suffered by Nigerians and called on every sponsor and the creatives of the Black Is King album to support Nigeria. Tiwa went further to call on Beyonce to support the movement for the sake of Afrobeat music genre at least.

Inspired by this, Nigerians have called out Beyonce for appropriating the African culture for her own personal gains. Essentially, many agree that the singer only uses key countries in the continent like Nigeria to promote her brand and her music. For those who support her tapping from her African roots, their expectation is that she should be at least be concerned that people are being killed and violated in a country that she has expressed love for.

However, there are too many others who also tap from African culture and always want to embrace Nigeria but have stayed silent.

In the end, the fight remains a fight for Nigerians and should be appreciated as more fulfilling if fought by the many Nigerians.

Here are a few reactions:

You carry Beyoncé on your head with osuka but she won’t even blink for 5 seconds and say something about the most important issue in your country this year. Even Kanye tweeted #EndSARS — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 16, 2020

When you released Lion King, many Nigerians saw it a moment of unity for all black people. A true “Wakanda” moment. Our people are being killed by police.

Lend a voice for the millions of Nigerians who love you. Help us #EndPoliceBrutality — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 16, 2020

Not one word from her. It’s sad. Some black american celebs only see Africa as a money-making idea; NOT a continent they believe in or a people they love. — #OurFavEndSARSDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 16, 2020

Where are those people that wanted to give Beyonce mama Africa because she packed Nigerian/African artiste on her album? Its been over one week your mama Africa hasn't said a thing about #EndSARS. — KANNY🀄 #EndSARS (@o_kanyy) October 16, 2020