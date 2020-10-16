#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Nigerians call out Beyoncé’s silence on the #EndSARS protest is

Beyonce

Counting 9 days now, the #EndSARS movement has received more support than the Nigerian Police and the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government would have ever thought it would. Nigerian celebrities and brands have joined. International media have added its reportage to their schedule. Celebrities abroad have joined in solidarity. The #EndSARS movement is surely the third wonder of 2020; after COVID-19 and Big Brother Naija.

And, as the protest grows, Nigerians have asked for more support from local and international celebrities. On Twitter, American singer, Beyonce, is currently trending because it is assumed that she has decided to stay silent about the #EndSARS protest.

When you consider the rich Beyhive fan base in Nigeria, which Beyonce is aware of, her involvement with many key Nigerian artists for her African-themed project, Black Is King, her silence on these issues begin to spark many questions which Nigerians are asking on Twitter today.

Beyonce reached the trends bar after a video of Tiwa Savage (an artist she also featured on the Black is King project) made rounds on Twitter.

In the video, Tiwa spoke again about the injustices suffered by Nigerians and called on every sponsor and the creatives of the Black Is King album to support Nigeria. Tiwa went further to call on Beyonce to support the movement for the sake of Afrobeat music genre at least.

Inspired by this, Nigerians have called out Beyonce for appropriating the African culture for her own personal gains. Essentially, many agree that the singer only uses key countries in the continent like Nigeria to promote her brand and her music. For those who support her tapping from her African roots, their expectation is that she should be at least be concerned that people are being killed and violated in a country that she has expressed love for.

However, there are too many others who also tap from African culture and always want to embrace Nigeria but have stayed silent.

In the end, the fight remains a fight for Nigerians and should be appreciated as more fulfilling if fought by the many Nigerians.

Here are a few reactions:

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu October 15, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Beyond #EndSARS – a Police Officer’s candid suggestions to reform the system | #ReformPoliceNG

Ever since the #EndSARS protest began, every Nigerian has in one way or the other been affected by it. The ...

Chinedu Okafor October 15, 2020

#ASUU, NYSC, #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria | All the #EndSWAT inspired trends saying #EnoughisEnough

As we continue to protest police brutality and call for an end to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 15, 2020

Opening NYSC camps is one more reason to believe FG is not ready for change

The #EndSARS protest has brought a great awakening upon the Nigerian youth that their liberation from oppression is more to ...

Michael Isaac October 15, 2020

INEC fixes date of 2023 presidential election amid calls for reforms

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed a date for the presidential election for 2023. INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, ...

Chinedu Okafor October 15, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSUpdate: Is the government fighting back with thugs? | #AlausaProtest

As we’ve seen historically, through countless cases, a peaceful protest is only a few violent acts away from turning to ...

Michael Isaac October 15, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Nigerian Army’s press statement holds more threats than support for protesters | #EndSWAT

A reoccurring conversation from the #EndSARS protest that has progressed for over a week is the deconstruction of many harmful ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail