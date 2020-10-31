OyigboMassacre: Why is no one paying attention to the Killings in Rivers?

Long before the #EndSARS protest started and was later hijacked by rather violent protesters and after, different communities across Nigeria have had gory tales to tell. One heartbreaking story is the #OyigboMassacre in Rivers, where several members of the Oyigbo community have been reportedly killed by security operatives. Reports have it that it appears to be a reprisal attack on the community following the killing of a member of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit by hoodlums.

It’s been days since reports of the #OyigboMassacre and no person in authority has seen the need to stop the killings and address the issue.

Nigerians do not expect that a crime of such magnitude would be overlooked and allowed to go on unattended. But here we are today. The very thing Nigerian youth seek to put an end to has been aggravated to a more condemnable level.

Indeed, every life matters; including the lives of the security operatives and the citizens, they are paid to protect. And it is condemnable for anyone to think it okay to kill another human being or go on a killing spree in an attempt to get retribution. This is nothing other than jungle justice.

It is hoped that the authorities will ensure that justice is served to the victims of the #OyigboMassacre too.

Nigerians react:

I refuse to take a side with any ethnic group in the killings in Oyingbo. I’ll rather call for justice for all the victims instead of being a mercenary in the mass killings. It’s OK if I come through as bigot for simply asking for justice, but I refuse to set out to take a side. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) October 28, 2020

The victims are human beings and that is all that matters. The perpetrators are criminals and that is all that matter#oyigboMassacre

Sadly we all are a breath away from hashtag. In your words bad governance is like stray bullet. https://t.co/n3xm5et4hC — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 28, 2020

Slept laughing, thinking today might bring some good news. Just to wake up to #OyigboMassacre 💔 — nae🦋 (@__naomiee) October 23, 2020