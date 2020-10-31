Top albums to watch out for before the year runs out

The first disruption of activities witnessed this year came with the global outbreak of coronavirus as social and economic activities came to a standstill. Things gradually returned to normal in August as albums flowed with a gush.

Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, DJ Cuppy, Patoranking and Tiwa Savage, among others, all churned out their respective music projects as the music industry appeared to be recuperating from several months of inactivity.

Then came #EndSARS and attention shifted from music to mass protests against the terror acts of a notorious police unit. For the first time in what seemed like forever, entertainers and influencers across industries came together to fight for a common cause and the talk of music release not related to the struggle was easily shelved.

Now, protests have evolved to the level of judicial panels, given the carnage that happened at Lekki toll gate plaza. With protests all but subsided and attendance at judicial panels restricted to representatives, music is fast coming to the fore again as the long-anticipated Wizkid album, ‘Made in Lagos’, has finally been received.

While the album continues to dominate airwaves and social trends, it is likely to be joined by more albums as the year reaches the business end. Davido, Yemi Alade and Peruzzi are music stars set to release albums across November and December.

Davido has already announced that his globally-acclaimed ‘A Good Time’ will be followed up with ‘A Better Time’. Even though the singer is yet to put out an official statement on his album release, Apple Music lists the album as scheduled for release on December 5 and containing 17 tracks.

Yemi Alade, the self-acclaimed Mama Africa, disclosed on Twitter that her album will drop in November and her colleagues have already begun trooping out to show her support following the announcement.

Twitter-crowned prophet and Inspector General of Police, Peruzzi, has already begun teasing about the release of his album. The album art has already been publicised with Teni, Fireboy, Patoranking, Wande Coal and Tiwa Savage all set to feature on the album. All indications point to a release in the coming weeks.

Fans have not hidden their excitement in having such splurge of music from their favourites. See reactions below.

