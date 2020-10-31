Top albums to watch out for before the year runs out

The first disruption of activities witnessed this year came with the global outbreak of coronavirus as social and economic activities came to a standstill. Things gradually returned to normal in August as albums flowed with a gush.

Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, DJ Cuppy, Patoranking and Tiwa Savage, among others, all churned out their respective music projects as the music industry appeared to be recuperating from several months of inactivity.

Then came #EndSARS and attention shifted from music to mass protests against the terror acts of a notorious police unit. For the first time in what seemed like forever, entertainers and influencers across industries came together to fight for a common cause and the talk of music release not related to the struggle was easily shelved.

Now, protests have evolved to the level of judicial panels, given the carnage that happened at Lekki toll gate plaza. With protests all but subsided and attendance at judicial panels restricted to representatives, music is fast coming to the fore again as the long-anticipated Wizkid album, ‘Made in Lagos’, has finally been received.

While the album continues to dominate airwaves and social trends, it is likely to be joined by more albums as the year reaches the business end. Davido, Yemi Alade and Peruzzi are music stars set to release albums across November and December.

Davido has already announced that his globally-acclaimed ‘A Good Time’ will be followed up with ‘A Better Time’. Even though the singer is yet to put out an official statement on his album release, Apple Music lists the album as scheduled for release on December 5 and containing 17 tracks.

Yemi Alade, the self-acclaimed Mama Africa, disclosed on Twitter that her album will drop in November and her colleagues have already begun trooping out to show her support following the announcement.

Twitter-crowned prophet and Inspector General of Police, Peruzzi, has already begun teasing about the release of his album. The album art has already been publicised with Teni, Fireboy, Patoranking, Wande Coal and Tiwa Savage all set to feature on the album. All indications point to a release in the coming weeks.

Fans have not hidden their excitement in having such splurge of music from their favourites. See reactions below.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Wilfred Okiche October 31, 2020

EP review: ‘2000NProphecy’ is proof that hip hop isn’t dead

2000NProphecy is the new album by rapper and hypeman, Prophecy aka Rap Ojukwu. If you have never heard of him ...

Kola Muhammed October 31, 2020

Is it time we got a Davido-Wizkid collaboration?

The rivalry between Wizkid and Davido is perhaps the most pronounced in Nigeria’s entertainment space and one thing that has ...

Kola Muhammed October 30, 2020

#MadeInLagos or London? Wizkid’s new album speaks to a surprising audience

There was a slight feeling of deja vu 11:11 pm, October 29, when there was no development concerning the release ...

Chinedu Okafor October 30, 2020

Wizkid breaks the internet, as his star power spotlights other artistes

It’s been a tough few weeks for young Nigerians all over the world, and with all the turmoil and heartbreaking ...

Kola Muhammed October 30, 2020

After report of an international music deal, can Cynthia Morgan pull off a career comeback?

Although nothing has been heard from her stable in a while, only few would imagine that a once burgeoning music ...

Kola Muhammed October 29, 2020

Music concerts can also help push youth political participation

In an alternate reality where there is no such thing as a coronavirus pandemic, #EndSARS protests, carnage, socio-political tension nor ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail