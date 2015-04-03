StoriesWeHear: 19-year-old boy impregnates mother while testing love charm

by Anike Jacobs

One 19-year-old Godwin (not real name) in Asaba, Delta state has allegedly impregnated his mother while testing a love charm.

According to reports, the boy, popularly known as Ekanem, had gone to a native doctor, who allegedly prepared a love charm for him to use on his mother and one of the matrons in the college where he is a boarding student.

While speaking to journalists, the suspect’s mother said, “I did not know how it all happened, but all I can say is that a young man who looked like my son suddenly found his way into my room at the wee hours and I was speechless,” adding that the whole exercise had remained inexplicable.

Speaking at the police headquarters to journalists, the suspect said, “I am deeply sorry for all that has happened, I did not mean to do this. I saw myself falling in love with her after the love charm prepared for me. I have to confess because I know by so doing, God will touch her mind and I know she will forgive me. I suddenly found that I was making love to mum when I thought the charm will not work, and upon the revelation, I threatened to kill her and the matter was reported to the police”, he said.

DSP Celestina Kalu, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, who confirmed the report, disclosed that the boy had since been arrested over threat to life.

