‘$2bn arms scam: APC chieftain returns N170m to EFCC’

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Brig.Gen. Jafaru Isa (retd.) who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly receiving N170m from the embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.) has returned the money, Punch reports.

Isa, who is a former military governor of Kaduna State had been released after he returned N100m to the EFCC and promised to pay N70m later.

He was a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 19-man transition committee.

A reliable source at the EFCC stated, “I can confirm to you that Jafaru Isa has returned the balance of N70m to the Federal Government’s purse. This brings the total amount of money he has returned to N170m.”

Jafaru had been released five days after his detention, causing the PDP to accuse the anti-graft agency of being partial.

EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, had said, “From the records, Metuh got over N400m. He has not said anything because we need the public money to be returned so that it’s going to be used for public good.

“Also Jafaru Isa, what Dasuki gave him was N170m. He also agreed that he collected that money. He was with us for four to five days and then he made a deposit of N100m and signed an undertaking to bring the rest. That does not mean we will not prosecute him.”

