6 Red Cross workers killed in Rann military air strike – ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says six of its members were killed in the military air strike that occurred on Tuesday at Rann, a civilian settlement.

“We report with sadness that among the casualties of today’s airstrikes in Rann, 6 Nigeria Red Cross members were killed and 13 wounded,” the Committee tweeted.

“They were part of a team bringing desperately needed food for more than 25,000 displaced people in Rann NE.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday regretted the strike as he sympathised with the bereaved.

Doctors without Borders said 52 persons were killed and 120 were injured.

