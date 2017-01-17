The News Blog

6 Red Cross workers killed in Rann military air strike – ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says six of its members were killed in the military air strike that occurred on Tuesday at Rann, a civilian settlement.

“We report with sadness that among the casualties of today’s airstrikes in Rann, 6 Nigeria Red Cross members were killed and 13 wounded,” the Committee tweeted.

“They were part of a team bringing desperately needed food for more than 25,000 displaced people in Rann NE.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday regretted the strike as he sympathised with the bereaved.

Doctors without Borders said 52 persons were killed and 120 were injured.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Military jet killed 52, injured 120, says MSF

Buhari reacts to military jet strike on civilian community

BREAKING: Several dead as military jet mistakenly drops bomb on civilian settlement in Rann

Shekau’s days are numbered – DHQ

UPDATE: 6 people killed in multiple explosions in Maiduguri

Majority of children in IDP camps don’t know their parents – Buhari

Hamzat Lawal: It started when I connected to pain

We were not part of negotiations for release of 21 Chibok girls – Red Cross

’30 IDPs (mostly children) die of hunger daily in Bama’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.